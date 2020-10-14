GTA 6 release date news – Proof that Rockstar is ramping up production on Grand Theft Auto | Gaming | Entertainment

It looks like the next Grand Theft Auto game could be here sooner than expected, as Rockstar Games seemingly ramps up production.
GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated games of all time, and it hasn’t even been announced yet.
There have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds about what GTA 6 will look like and when it will be released, but no official announcement by Rockstar Games.
However, with GTA 5 launching all the way back in 2013, a sequel isn’t just long overdue, it’s inevitable.
And it looks like the wait for GTA 6 could be about to come to an end, as Rockstar Games makes a huge acquisition.
According to recent reports, Rockstar Games has purchased UK video game studio Ruffian Games.
Ruffian Games has since been rebranded as Rockstar Dundee, and is said to be working on a multiplayer project.
Famous for its work on Crackdown 2, the studio is no stranger to open-world games, so perhaps they’ll be in charge of GTA 6 Online.
Previous rumours have suggested GTA 6 will be set in the 1970s or 1980s, and feature a single playable protagonist.
Likewise, the next Grand Theft Auto game will allegedly take place in Vice City and Rio de Janeiro.
But despite rumours that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, Express Online readers would prefer if the action shifted to London.
In a poll with more than 3,200 votes, nearly 1,500 fans said that GTA 6 should be set in London.
That’s compared to just 720 votes for Vice City, 372 votes for Tokyo, and 336 votes for somewhere else entirely.
The love for London undoubtedly began when UK Drill Insider created a concept video showing what a next-gen Grand Theft Auto would look like in London.
The last time GTA made the trip to London was all the way back in the late 1990s.
Available on PC and the original PlayStation, Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 retained the top-down view from the original games.
While the PSOne spinoff wasn’t exactly the stuff of legends, UK Drill Insider’s video has made a return to London a tantalising prospect.