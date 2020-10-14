Best Prime Day deals on car maintenance and garage tools

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Yep, Amazon Prime Day is upon us again, and it runs to the end of Wednesday. Like Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, this event is an opportunity for all to love, laugh and, of course, spend. Should you be looking for some great deals on tools and garage accessories, you’ve come to the right place. If you’re mechanically inclined or want to learn how to do more of your own repair work and maintenance, tools are critically important.

Fortunately, the items we’ll be highlighting on this list are all affordably priced and superversatile. Per usual, these deals don’t last long, so if you’ve got your eye on something — maybe even both eyes — make sure to snatch it up before you miss the proverbial boat.

This post will be updated throughout the day so check back early and often for more great deals!

Forney Welding brings metal together, but plasma cutters tear things apart. These useful tools can effortlessly slice through even gnarly plate steel without much trouble, like a proverbial hot knife through room-temperature butter. Really, when disassembling cars or breaking something down to haul away to the scrap yard, a plasma cutter is your best friend. This Forney unit glides through mild steel, aluminum and even tougher-than-nails stainless steel up 1/4-inch thick. Like other plasma cutters, it requires a small air-compressor to function, but conveniently, this one runs on 110-volt power. With compact dimensions and a weight of less than 22 pounds, you’d be a fool not to consider this unit, especially on Prime Day, when it’s been discounted by 31% to a very attractive $308.

Kimo Almost every automotive repair project involves turning wrenches. Speed up the process with an electric ratchet wrench like this Kimo cordless unit. Delivering up to 40 pound-feet of torque with variable speed, it should make easy work of routine maintenance — of course, you’ll still have to bust the most stubborn nuts by hand — and, with two included batteries, you won’t have to slow down and wait for a charge. A basic set of metric sockets is also included, but any 3/8-inch drive sockets already in your toolbox should also work.

Yeswelder Welding, it’s super cool and oh so satisfying, especially when you lay down a neat bead of metal that looks like a little stack of quarters. Whether you’re restoring a classic car or fabricating something for the home, this Yeswelder MIG (metal inert gas) unit fits the bill. Operating off either 110- or 220-volt power, this machine can weld with shielding gas or without. It also features easy-to-use digital controls and even supports stick welding — and with extra-cost equipment — TIG welding, meaning it’s super versatile. This unit is available on Prime Day for a totally reasonable $296, a whopping 31% discount.

Wirefy If you have an older car with a wiring system that needs some attention, this connector kit is a must-have item. Available for just $24 on Prime Day, it comes with 270 different connectors — from rings and hooks to butts and more — so there’s something for nearly every application. As an added bonus, the ends of each connector feature integrated heat-shrink tubing, which, when used properly, can help keep water out of important electrical connections and improves durability.

Wilton Every garage needs a good vise. Enter the Wilton 63302 vise with 6-inch jaws that weighs in at a hefty 42 pounds. This beefy boy will securely clamp down on anything from pieces of wood needing to be cut or car parts requiring a little cleanup with a wire wheel. Its swivel base rotates 360-degrees offering additional flexibility and it comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. Toss in the fact that it’s available for 43% off and you have a can’t-go-wrong deal.

ThruNite Cut through darkness like a chef’s knife slicing a roll of sausage meat with this ThruNite flashlight. Its superbright LED bulb is rated at 1,500 lumens and can shine up to 335 feet. Not bad for something that weighs just 1.6 ounces and fits in your pocket! This electric torch includes a 1,100-mAh battery that can be recharged via a USB cable for maximum convenience. Making it a great garage companion, this tool also features a magnetic base for hands-free operation. Priced at just $40 after a whopping 33% Prime Day discount, you’d better grab one of these before they’re all gone.

Craftsman Do not despise the days of small beginnings. If you hope to do more work around the home or start repairing your own vehicle rather than taking it to a shop and paying top dollar for someone else to do it, you have to begin somewhere, and this 102-piece Craftsman tool kit is an ideal starter kit. With a healthy collection of sockets and screwdrivers, ratchets and pliers, it’s got a little bit of everything to make it extra-versatile. Sweetening the deal, this Craftsman 102-piece tool kit is available for an attractive $85.

Tacklife Now we’re talkin’! If you’ve got some serious automotive repairs to do, a set of impact sockets is a must. They are much tougher than ones designed to work with hand tools. These impact sockets, which feature a 1/2-inch drive end and span between 3/8 of an inch all the way to 1-1/4 inches, are built specifically for impact guns, which can really shock stubborn fasteners loose. Made from chrome-vanadium steel and treated to a black-phosphate finish, these tools not only look great, but they should last a lifetime. Making them easy to read, the sizes are laser-etched on each socket for enhanced visibility. This kit also comes with three extensions for greater versatility. At just $37, this offer won’t last long.

Tacklife Rotary tools can’t be beat when it comes to cleaning small, detailed parts, cutting or trimming things in tight areas or sanding delicate items. With a nearly endless variety of attachments and compact dimensions, few tools can do what these can. Making this Tacklife kit a smart buy, it’s priced at a discounted price of just $33 on Prime Day. Not only that, it also comes with 80 attachments, offers six different speed settings and is both lightweight and ergonomic to use. How do you beat that?

Isiler Do you feel that? Yep, winter is coming once again to the northern hemisphere. Are you ready for icy blasts of arctic wind, frosty drafts and frozen precipitation? If not, there’s still time to prepare by ordering this 1,500-watt Isiler indoor/outdoor space heater, which is a steal, priced at just $37 this Prime Day, a 33% discount. Made of fire-retardant materials (thank goodness it isn’t fashioned of pine sap and papier-mâché), this bright yellow heater evenly warms rooms up to 108 square feet in size. It also features tip-over protection to help prevent unwanted interior fires and has automatic overheating protection. This unit is impressively powerful for its size: It measures 6 by 6.7 by 7 inches and weighing less than 2.5 pounds.

No longer available

Hanmatek Compact cordless screwdrivers like this 3.6V Hanmatek unit aren’t going to be superuseful for high-torque applications under the hood, but a motorized driver comes in handy more than you might think in the garage and around the house for light-duty installation and removal of screws. This unit also charges over USB for extra convenience around the house and, at only $14, won’t break the bank.

Giraffe Tools Extension cords aren’t necessarily a requirement for getting things done, but they sure are nice so you don’t have to work 3 feet away from a wall outlet. This flexibility can be a godsend, even if extension cords can also be a bit of a hassle, with their penchant for getting tangled. But it doesn’t have to be this way. For added convenience and freedom from dealing with a rat’s nest of knots, get the Giraffe Tools extension cord reel. This nifty tool is available at a 57% discount this Prime Day, for just $64. It has a handy 180-degree swivel bracket, an adjustable cord stopper, 50 feet of commercial-grade cabling for long-term durability and a grounded, three-prong end. Act now before this deal disappears like last week.

Craftsman Air-powered tools are handy to have. Whether you’re airing up a flat tire, running an impact gun to break rusty lug nuts loose or using a pneumatic hammer to save a whole bunch of elbow grease, tools like these are a tremendous asset. You need something to power them, specifically an air compressor, and they can be expensive; however, this pancake-style Craftsman unit is not. It’s going for less than 100 bucks this Prime Day. With a capacity of 6 gallons and a weight of less than 33 pounds, this air compressor is light and easy to transport, though it should still offer plenty of oomph for getting lots of work done. Aside from the compressor itself, this offer also includes a range of accessories, including a blow gun, tire-pressure gauge, an air nozzle and more.

Audew Fight back against dirt and grime with an Audew cordless vacuum cleaner. A lightweight, handheld unit, this little dynamo is available for just $26 on Prime Day, a healthy discount of 27%. Equipped with a 2,200-mAh lithium-ion battery, this vacuum can run continuously for up to 30 minutes, giving you plenty of time to clean even the largest and dirtiest of vehicles. Of course, it’s useful around the house, too. For added versatility, it comes with three different attachments: a crevice cleaner, a brush nozzle and a flexible long tube for hard-to reach areas. In short, this Audew cordless vacuum cleaner really sucks. (Get it, it’s a vacuum, so of course it sucks!)

Toauto Looking to dip into the world of car audio, car electronics repair or modification? You could get by with a crimper and a few butt-joint connectors, but solid connections afforded by a soldering iron are preferred. If you don’t know how to solder, a kit like this Toauto soldering station should have everything you need to get started and will even be useful outside of the garage for other DIY electronics projects.

Craftsman If you’ve ever worked on cars, chances are you’ve zipped off a lug nut or two in your day. To make that chore a cinch, it’s a good idea to have an impact gun handy. If you don’t have one, you’re in luck because one of the Prime Day deals is a Craftsman Impact Wrench for just $65 representing a 40% discount. This electric impact features a max torque of 450 foot-pounds, which will make quick work of removing nearly every big fastener you encounter.