Heritageblogs

Automotive

automotive engineering

Epic Games Introduces Unreal Engine Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Initiative, Alliances and Automoti

By[email protected]_84

Oct 14, 2020 , , , , , , , , , ,

Epic Games announced a new HMI initiative to enable the creation of automotive infotainment and digital cockpit experiences. According to the company, General Motors’ not yet revealed GMC HUMMER EV will be the first vehicle to use Unreal Engine HMI in its digital cockpit, with more details to come at the car’s October 20th unveiling.

Unreal Engine is designed to provide key features for design driven development. These include support for version control, visual scripting via Blueprints, and direct access to a C++ codebase that enables more functionality to be exposed. Rather than passively producing reference images for engineers to implement, this enables designers to directly collaborate with engineers and actively deploy designs into the vehicle.

Unreal Engine currently supports hardware platforms including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Platform, Siili Auto’s bespoke infotainment systems, and Vectorform’s digital product and customer experience platform. Support for the QNX Neutrino RTOS, a microkernel real-time operating system from BlackBerry QNX and Mapbox navigation are in development. 

According to the company, automotive companies are using Unreal Engine for car configurators and marketing operations. Existing projects, assets, and pipelines can be reused for HMI systems, only requiring mobile optimization of assets. Conversely, assets created by teams working on HMI can later be repurposed for use in marketing materials. Once optimized, these assets can be used to target mobile applications or companion apps.

Unreal Engine is available for free download today.

For more information, visit: https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/industry/hmi

About the Author

Tiera Oliver, edtorial intern for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits as well as newsletter updates. She also assists in news content as far as constructing and editing stories. Before interning for ECD, Tiera had recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.A. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.


Follow on Twitter


Follow on Linkedin


Visit Website


More Content by Tiera Oliver

Source Article

By [email protected]_84

Related Post

automotive engineering

Worldwide Engineering Adhesives Industry to 2025 – Growing Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Sectors

Oct 14, 2020 [email protected]_84
automotive engineering

GKN Automotive Sets Up Global E-Mobility Center In India

Oct 13, 2020 [email protected]_84
automotive engineering

actnano, the Global Leader in Protective Nanocoatings for Automotive & Consumer Electronics, Raises an Oversubscribed $12M Series A Round | News

Oct 13, 2020 [email protected]_84

You missed

automotive industry

Volumes in automobile industry to decline across segments

Oct 14, 2020 [email protected]_84
auto update

AUTO RACING GLANCE: Elliott in hunt as NASCAR goes to Kansas

Oct 14, 2020 [email protected]_84
automotive industry

Big Data in the Automotive Industry – press releases

Oct 14, 2020 [email protected]_84
world auto

GTA 6 release date news – Proof that Rockstar is ramping up production on Grand Theft Auto | Gaming | Entertainment

Oct 14, 2020 [email protected]_84