This Car Absolutely Stole the 2022 New York Auto Show | Architectural Digest

Genesis wowed us again at this year’s New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 15 at the Javits Center. Just as it did in 2017, the fast-growing luxury sub-brand from Korean industrial conglomerate Hyundai showed a stunning concept vehicle, one that helps the upstart automaker continue to define its unique and compelling design aesthetic.

But unlike five years ago, this wasn’t another car in a (literal) rising sea of gasoline-powered SUVs. Rather, Hyundai’s Genesis X Speedium Coupe is a uniquely shaped and battery-powered two-door, four-passenger coupe, with a fastback roof that gives it a shape almost like a two-door wagon. The name is inspired by a racetrack in the South Korean city of Inje and the brand’s aspirations to motorsport glory.

Genesis chose to unveil the car off-site, rather than on the floor of the convention center. However, it didn’t have to go far, as Hyundai hosts its serene brand experience center, Genesis House, just a mile downtown and still along the Hudson River.

The automaker wasn’t alone in skipping the official activities at the show. Most luxury car brands abstained from attending, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Cadillac, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Volvo. This is one of the first public auto shows to be held since the pandemic, and it continues to demonstrate the trend of high-end automakers electing to forego mass-market events, choosing instead to spend money in a more targeted way in order to reach elite customers.

The concept—like many such dream cars—may or may not go into production. “This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’s journey towards our future EV design,” Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said in a statement. “This isn’t a show car—it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’s DNA.”

However, Genesis has stated that its full lineup will be all-electric by 2030, and it has teased production vehicles in the past that have a coupe-like silhouette. So this handsome dream car may come to fruition in our future reality.